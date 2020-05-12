Soccer-FIFA reschedules women's U-17, U-20 World Cups to 2021 due to pandemic

Soccer-FIFA reschedules women's U-17, U-20 World Cups to 2021 due to pandemicReuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 15:10 IST
The women's Under-20 World Cup tournament scheduled to be held in Costa Rica and Panama in August-September but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic has now been rescheduled for Jan. 20-Feb. 6, 2021, world governing body FIFA said on Tuesday.
The women's Under-17 World Cup in India, originally scheduled for November, has been rescheduled for Feb. 17-March 7, 2021.
