Soccer-FIFA reschedules women's U-17, U-20 World Cups to 2021

The women's Under-20 World Cup tournament in Costa Rica and Panama, postponed from August-September due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has now been rescheduled for Jan. 20-Feb. 6 of next year, world governing body FIFA said on Tuesday.

The women's Under-17 World Cup in India, originally planned for November, has also been rescheduled for Feb. 17-March 7, 2021. Dates were confirmed after taking into account the time needed to complete qualification tournaments.

FIFA also confirmed the Futsal World Cup, originally scheduled for September-October this year in Lithuania, was pushed to Sept. 12-Oct. 3, 2021. Meanwhile, the 70th FIFA Congress, which was originally due to take place in Addis Ababa, will be held as an online event on Sept. 18.