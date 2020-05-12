Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-FIFA reschedules women's U-17, U-20 World Cups to 2021

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 15:42 IST
Soccer-FIFA reschedules women's U-17, U-20 World Cups to 2021

The women's Under-20 World Cup tournament in Costa Rica and Panama, postponed from August-September due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has now been rescheduled for Jan. 20-Feb. 6 of next year, world governing body FIFA said on Tuesday.

The women's Under-17 World Cup in India, originally planned for November, has also been rescheduled for Feb. 17-March 7, 2021. Dates were confirmed after taking into account the time needed to complete qualification tournaments.

FIFA also confirmed the Futsal World Cup, originally scheduled for September-October this year in Lithuania, was pushed to Sept. 12-Oct. 3, 2021. Meanwhile, the 70th FIFA Congress, which was originally due to take place in Addis Ababa, will be held as an online event on Sept. 18.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Diamond League issues new calendar after London scrapped due to coronavirus

The Diamond League announced a revamped calendar of athletics meetings after the London event on July 4-5 was cancelled on Tuesday due to the coronavirus outbreak, with the first event now provisionally set for Monaco in August.The league s...

In one Florida school district, virtual school is not a virtual vacation

Many U.S. schools have stopped taking attendance since the COVID-19 pandemic forced classes online, but one South Florida district has remained committed to the scholastic task, saying it is a way to keep students safe and productive while ...

WHO sees "potentially positive data" on COVID-19 treatments

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that some treatments appear to be limiting the severity or length of the COVID-19 disease and said it was focusing on learning more about four or five of the most promising ones. The Geneva-base...

Athletics-Diamond League announces new calendar after London cancelled

The Diamond League announced a revamped calendar of athletics meetings after the London event on July 4-5 was canceled on Tuesday due to the coronavirus outbreak, with the first event now provisionally set for Monaco in August.The league sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020