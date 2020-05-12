Soccer-FIFA reschedules women's U-17, U-20 World Cups to 2021

Soccer-FIFA reschedules women's U-17, U-20 World Cups to 2021Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 15:42 IST
The women's Under-20 World Cup tournament in Costa Rica and Panama, postponed from August-September due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has now been rescheduled for Jan. 20-Feb. 6 of next year, world governing body FIFA said on Tuesday.
The women's Under-17 World Cup in India, originally planned for November, has also been rescheduled for Feb. 17-March 7, 2021. Dates were confirmed after taking into account the time needed to complete qualification tournaments.
FIFA also confirmed the Futsal World Cup, originally scheduled for September-October this year in Lithuania, was pushed to Sept. 12-Oct. 3, 2021. Meanwhile, the 70th FIFA Congress, which was originally due to take place in Addis Ababa, will be held as an online event on Sept. 18.
