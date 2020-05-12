Left Menu
Development News Edition

Without nurses, other health workers, we will not win battle against epidemics: Vardhan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 16:45 IST
Without nurses, other health workers, we will not win battle against epidemics: Vardhan

On the occasion of International Nurses' Day, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday lauded nursing professionals for their continuous work during the COVID-19 pandemic, calling them the "strong and pivotal pillars" of the healthcare delivery system. "Without nurses and other health workers, we will not win the battle against epidemic outbreaks," the minister said.

Vardhan also stressed on the need for nurses to apprise themselves of all the protocols, information about this disease, about infection prevention and control, so that not only they can protect themselves ably but also provide the best advice to all. Stating that the strengths of nurses are being put to great challenge due to the current COVID-19 health crisis, Vardhan said, "I am reminded today of bravehearts like Jyoti Vithal Raksha, Staff Nurse from Pune, Anita Govindrao Rathod, Assistant Matron, Pune  and  Margaret, Nursing Officer, ESI Hospital, Jhilmil, whom we have recently lost. I offer my condolences to their families.

"I also stand with you to resolve that we will continue to fight this disease, keep our morale high, and also take necessary precautions and trainings to protect ourselves by following protocols." To protect the frontline healthcare workers, Vardhan said an ordinance has been promulgated to protect healthcare personnel against any violence. The ordinance provides for making acts of violence against doctors and healthcare and sanitation workers cognizable and non-bailable offences. It also provides compensation for injuries to healthcare service personnel and for damage to or loss of the property in which healthcare service personnel may have a direct interest in relation to the epidemic. Additionally, the government has also approved the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package: Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19' to provide an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for ninety (90) days to a total of around 22.12 lakh public healthcare providers, including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact with COVID-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by the virus, he said.

It will also include accidental loss of life on account of contacting COVID-19.   The minister also urged that nurses should take full benefits from the various webinars organised by AIIMS, Delhi and the Indian Nursing Council to apprise themselves about all the precautions that are needed to be taken while working during the pandemic..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

FIEO demands comprehensive package for exports

Exporters body FIEO has urged the government to announce measures such as interest-free working capital and subsidy on credit from banks, with a view to support the sector to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter to Prime Minister Na...

ICRA reaffirms credit ratings for bank facilities availed by JTEKT India

ICRA has reaffirmed credit ratings for the bank facilities availed by JTEKT India Ltd JIL, the largest manufacturer of steering systems for passenger car and utility vehicle market in the country. The rating reaffirmation continues to facto...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. government officials worry about return of dual citizens if Mexico's pandemic worsens

U.S. government officials are concerned that dual U.S.-Mexico citizens may flee to the United States if the coronavirus outbreak in Mexico gets worse, putting more stress on U.S. hospitals, especially near the border, three officials famili...

Special train with 1,490 passengers leaves for Bilaspur from Delhi

A special train with 1,490 passengers left for Chhattisgarhs Bilaspur from New Delhi Railway Station on Tuesday as Indian Railways resumed partial services amid coronavirus lockdown. The health screening of all the passengers was conducted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020