Kenya announces 28 new cases of coronavirus two months after first case in Nairobi

Kenya has announced 28 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, May 11, two months after the first case in Nairobi, according to a news report by CNBC Africa.

The Ministry of Health, COVID-19 Case Management team is reviewing guidelines to make it possible for anybody admitted in the hospital to undergo the Covid-19 test as a standard procedure.

Director-General for Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth said this will not only ensure the protection of the front care workers but also other patients admitted in the hospital whose immune status could be compromised.

The announcement came after the death of a 33-year-old in the last 48 hours, the first to be reported within that age group.

Dr. Patrick Amoth has decried the risk of transmitting the infection to other patients in the ward especially those with low immunity that is likely to get the infection.

He said, "When people of such age group pass on at facility level, they put our health care workers at risk of contracting Covid 19."

The Director-General has made the remarks during the daily coronavirus update today that was presided by the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), Dr. Rashid Aman who announced 28 new positive cases of coronavirus, from a sample of 841 that were tested in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of positive cases to 700.