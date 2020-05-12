Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya announces 28 new cases of coronavirus two months after first case in Nairobi

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 12-05-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 16:49 IST
Kenya announces 28 new cases of coronavirus two months after first case in Nairobi
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kenya has announced 28 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, May 11, two months after the first case in Nairobi, according to a news report by CNBC Africa.

The Ministry of Health, COVID-19 Case Management team is reviewing guidelines to make it possible for anybody admitted in the hospital to undergo the Covid-19 test as a standard procedure.

Director-General for Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth said this will not only ensure the protection of the front care workers but also other patients admitted in the hospital whose immune status could be compromised.

The announcement came after the death of a 33-year-old in the last 48 hours, the first to be reported within that age group.

Dr. Patrick Amoth has decried the risk of transmitting the infection to other patients in the ward especially those with low immunity that is likely to get the infection.

He said, "When people of such age group pass on at facility level, they put our health care workers at risk of contracting Covid 19."

The Director-General has made the remarks during the daily coronavirus update today that was presided by the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), Dr. Rashid Aman who announced 28 new positive cases of coronavirus, from a sample of 841 that were tested in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of positive cases to 700.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

FIEO demands comprehensive package for exports

Exporters body FIEO has urged the government to announce measures such as interest-free working capital and subsidy on credit from banks, with a view to support the sector to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter to Prime Minister Na...

ICRA reaffirms credit ratings for bank facilities availed by JTEKT India

ICRA has reaffirmed credit ratings for the bank facilities availed by JTEKT India Ltd JIL, the largest manufacturer of steering systems for passenger car and utility vehicle market in the country. The rating reaffirmation continues to facto...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. government officials worry about return of dual citizens if Mexico's pandemic worsens

U.S. government officials are concerned that dual U.S.-Mexico citizens may flee to the United States if the coronavirus outbreak in Mexico gets worse, putting more stress on U.S. hospitals, especially near the border, three officials famili...

Special train with 1,490 passengers leaves for Bilaspur from Delhi

A special train with 1,490 passengers left for Chhattisgarhs Bilaspur from New Delhi Railway Station on Tuesday as Indian Railways resumed partial services amid coronavirus lockdown. The health screening of all the passengers was conducted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020