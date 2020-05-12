Nurses pay respects to Florence Nightingale in Chennai
The nurses at the Government Medical College, Omandurar here paid their respects to Florence Nightingale on the occasion of International Nurses Day, today.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 12-05-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 17:24 IST
The nurses at the Government Medical College, Omandurar here paid their respects to Florence Nightingale on the occasion of International Nurses Day, today.
Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar also visited the hospital and expressed his gratitude towards nurses and other nursing staff on the occasion. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- C Vijayabaskar
- Chennai
- Government Medical College
- Tamil Nadu