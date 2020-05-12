Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Africa's Shoprite sees surging demand for DIY hair and beauty products

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 18:37 IST
S.Africa's Shoprite sees surging demand for DIY hair and beauty products

South Africa's Shoprite Holdings said sales of beauty products, such as hair colouring kits and conditioners, have soared at its supermarkets as consumers turn to do-it-yourself treatments while salons remain shut.

South Africa started lifting some restrictions on May 1 following a five-week long lockdown. But under level four restrictions, hair and beauty salons are still closed. As a result, Shoprite and its upmarket supermarket chain Checker have seen a sharp increase in demand for ethnic hair care, especially extensions, relaxers, conditioners and other treatments. Hair colour products have also gained in popularity, it said, without giving specific figures.

In cosmetics, sales of nail polish have risen dramatically, while face creams, cleansers and skin refreshers dominate sales of skin care. Shaving products, specifically men's disposables, are also growing strongly, the retailer said. The surge could also be driven by many people who now have more time to do their hair and facials at home as many hair care processes usually take a considerable amount of time.

"There could also be some evidence of the "lipstick effect", where consumers tend to spend more on small indulgences during a time of economic stress," Shoprite said. Its rival Pick n Pay said on Tuesday it saw a 92% sales volume growth of hair colour products during the five-week long lockdown from March 26.

Pick n Pay said that while it experienced a spike in demand for personal hygiene, cleaning products, non-perishable foods and household items such as toilet paper before the lockdown, customers have now cut back on the number of shopping trips.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Flight from Dubai with 177 passengers lands at Kannur

Kannur Ker, May 12 PTI An Air India Express repatriation flight from Dubai with 177 passengers and five infants landed at the Kannur airport tonight. The flight landed at 7.24 pm, AIE sources said.This is the first special flight from the G...

UP, Gujarat govts discriminating against people of Amethi stranded in Ahmedabad: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday accused the state governments of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat of discriminating against the workers of Amethi stranded in Ahmedabad and wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on this. In the letter written by UPCC pres...

Rahul Gandhi calls upon Prime Minister to deposit Rs 7,500 in bank accounts of migrant workers walking home due to lockdown.

Rahul Gandhi calls upon Prime Minister to deposit Rs 7,500 in bank accounts of migrant workers walking home due to lockdown....

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Hundreds of German executives who want to get back to China plan to charter a first flight on May 25, with Beijing offering to waive quarantine measures introduced to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, business and diplomatic sources s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020