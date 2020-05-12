Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 19:17 IST
Soccer-Wolves say treating Gibbs-White lockdown breach as internal

Wolverhampton Wanderers said they were aware of their midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White breaking lockdown rules by attending a house party in London and were dealing with it internally. A now-deleted video was posted on Snapchat showing Gibbs-White, 21, at the party over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Last month, the England under-21 international had posted a message urging people to stay indoors and observe the lockdown rules brought in to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. A club spokesman told Reuters by phone that Wolves were treating the issue of Gibbs-White's trip to London as an internal matter.

He is not the only Premier League player to breach the lockdown rules. Everton's Moise Kean could face club punishement after holding a party at his flat.

Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker is also facing disciplinary action from his club after reportedly hosting a party involving two sex workers in April. Walker came under further scrutiny last week after travelling to Sheffield to see family members.

The Premier League is currently in talks with clubs and various stakeholders about a possible resumption of play in June. The competition was suspended on March 13.

