Trump wants California to let automaker Tesla reopen assembly plant

Trump wants California to let automaker Tesla reopen assembly plantReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 19:23 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged California to allow Tesla Inc to reopen its electric vehicle assembly plan.
"California should let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely!" Trump wrote on Twitter. On Monday, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said production was resuming at the automaker’s sole U.S. vehicle factory, defying an order to stay closed and saying if anyone had to be arrested it should be him.
- READ MORE ON:
- California
- Tesla Inc
- Donald Trump
- Elon Musk
ALSO READ
Thousands pack Southern California beaches to beat heat wave
Beach crowds lead California to increase enforcement of coronavirus public health restrictions
Beach crowds lead California to increase enforcement of coronavirus public health restrictions
Beach crowds lead California to increase enforcement of coronavirus public health restrictions
Beach crowds lead California to step up enforcement of coronavirus restrictions