India's Modi announces $266 bln economic package after coronavirus hit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 20 trillion rupee ($266 billion) support package for India's economy on Tuesday to help mitigate the damage caused by the novel coronavirus and the lockdown it has triggered.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce further details on the package, equivalent to around 10 percent of India's GDP, in the coming days, Modi said in an address to the nation.

($1 = 75.2080 Indian rupees)