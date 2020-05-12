UK wage subsidy scheme costing 8 bln pounds a month - Sunak

UK wage subsidy scheme costing 8 bln pounds a month - SunakReuters | London | Updated: 12-05-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 21:34 IST
British finance minister Rishi Sunak said the government's coronavirus jobs retention scheme was costing about 8 billion pounds ($9.8 billion) a month but the final costs were hard to estimate because it depended on take-up.
"This is costing in the run rate of around 8 billion pounds per month at the moment but that will depend on the ultimate take-up," Sunak told BBC television in an interview.
Earlier he announced a four-month extension of the plan - under which the government is paying 80% of the wages of workers who are temporarily laid off - until the end of October but said employers would have to contribute from August. ($1 = 0.8129 pounds) (Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rishi Sunak
- British
- BBC
- William Schomberg
- Kylie MacLellan