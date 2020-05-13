Left Menu
White House waiting on reopening data before deciding on next coronavirus aid-Hassett

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2020 00:25 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 00:25 IST
Top Trump administration officials want to wait and see the effects of state economies reopening before deciding the shape of the next stages of coronavirus rescue legislation, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Tuesday.

Hassett told a Brookings Institution webcast event that it was possible that existing aid meant to float businesses and workers through coronavirus shutdowns might be enough to keep the economy on solid ground if reopenings were successful, but more data was needed.

"Right now we're watching the economies that open up, watching how quickly economic acclivity picks up and watching the response of the disease and as we get more information on that, then we can make a judgment about what the next phase might look like," Hassett said.

