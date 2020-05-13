Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico prepares to start getting economy back in gear, looks to U.S.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 13-05-2020 03:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 03:28 IST
Mexico prepares to start getting economy back in gear, looks to U.S.

Mexico's government said it will on Wednesday set out plans to reboot the economy after weeks of disruption from coronavirus, in a move that is likely to see highly automated industries lead the way in coordination with U.S. business partners. "Tomorrow we will lay out the plan to return to the new normal," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told reporters on Tuesday. "It's not going to be a return to normal," he added, "because there have been changes. Reality has changed."

The coronavirus has brought key sectors of industry to a juddering halt in Mexico, which has registered more than 3,500 deaths from the pandemic and is poised to suffer an economic contraction of up to 10% or more this year, analysts say. Mexico sends some 80% of its exports to the U.S. marketplace and became the United States' biggest trade partner last year, with bilateral commerce worth well over $600 billion.

Lopez Obrador signaled last week that manufacturing industries like carmaking, as well as mining and construction, would likely be among the first to restart operations. Service sector businesses like tourism would follow later, he said. Mexico's government has been studying the experience of other countries that have been emerging from strict lockdowns and believes that highly mechanized factories offer better conditions to control the risk of contagion, officials say.

Mexican auto output fell by nearly 99% in April, and the government is under pressure from the United States to synchronize its restart with American companies that rely on supply chains from south of the border. Still, Mexico's government has stepped up efforts to coordinate the re-opening with the United States in order to ensure the economic benefits from a U.S. recovery, a Mexican official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"We want to reboot with the U.S.," the official said. Speaking at his daily news briefing, Lopez Obrador said Mexico was drawing up a plan in line with which municipalities were most infected with the virus, and which least.

Restrictions could start to be eased in parts of the country as soon as May 18, while harder-hit areas may have to wait until the start of next month, the government says. According to data compiled by the Tecnologico de Monterrey university, some central states with heavy automotive operations, including Guanajuato and San Luis Potosi, have, per capita, logged far fewer cases than the national average.

A similar picture emerges in three key mining states, Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora, as well as the western state of Jalisco, a manufacturing hub for the electronics industry. U.S.-based carmakers are targeting a restart on May 18 and their Mexican counterparts are hoping to begin the same day. Mexican officials note that the U.S. coronavirus death toll and infection tally is far higher than Mexico's.

Still, Mexico's daily death toll from the outbreak reached its highest point on Thursday and Lopez Obrador must strike a balance between saving lives and limiting damage to the economy. Mexico's Social Security Institute said 555,247 people registered with it lost their jobs in April.

TRENDING

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

Multilateral solutions to ease COVID-19 pandemic needed for achieving SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra minister slams TDP chief for criticism over state's acquisition of Kakinada mangrove forests

Andhra Pradesh minister for Marketing and Fisheries Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao on Tuesday hit out at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his criticism of the government over the land acquisition of Kakinada mangrove forests for the Housing f...

Russia slams U.S. assertion at U.N. that it remains party to Iran nuclear deal

Russias U.N. ambassador slammed the United States on Tuesday as ridiculous for arguing it was still a member of the Iran nuclear deal two years after it quit, so Washington could trigger a return of all United Nations sanctions on Tehran.Th...

Brazil has processed 337,595 coronavirus tests -health official

Brazil has processed 337,595 tests for the novel coronavirus in official labs, a health ministry official said on Tuesday, up from around 181,000 tests on April 22, when the government previously reported testing numbers.Eduardo Macario, de...

White House to monitor state economies before deciding on more coronavirus aid

Top Trump administration officials want to wait ad see the effects of state economies reopening before deciding the next stages of coronavirus rescue legislation, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Tuesday. Hassett told a Br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020