Mexican govt committee classifies auto industry as "essential" ahead of reopening

Mexican govt committee classifies auto industry as "essential" ahead of reopeningReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 13-05-2020 06:14 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 06:14 IST
The Mexican government's health committee on Tuesday announced plans to put key industries such as the automotive, mining and construction sectors into the "essential activities" bracket, paving the way for a wider reopening of the economy.
From June 1, Mexico's health ministry will also allow for varying levels of economic, educational and social activities per state, to be defined on a weekly basis.
