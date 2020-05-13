Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN sustainable energy project in Ukraine finds a new role: fighting COVID-19

Home Owners of Ukraine for Sustainable Energy Efficiency Solutions, also known as HOUSES, was initially designed to help Ukrainians lower their energy costs, better their livelihoods and reduce the country’s carbon footprint.

UN | Updated: 13-05-2020 06:34 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 06:34 IST
UN sustainable energy project in Ukraine finds a new role: fighting COVID-19
The HOUSES programme, which continues through September 2020, is supported by €4 million in European Union funding. Image Credit: ANI

A United Nations project to promote energy efficiency among Ukrainian homeowners has found a second life – informing 1.8 million of the nation's citizens on how to combat the COVID-19 virus.

Home Owners of Ukraine for Sustainable Energy Efficiency Solutions, also known as HOUSES, was initially designed to help Ukrainians lower their energy costs, better their livelihoods and reduce the country's carbon footprint.

Since its launch in October 2018, it has helped hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians in 24 oblasts (administrative regions) to manage their homeowners' associations, develop energy efficiency projects and apply for subsidies under the Ukrainian Energy Efficiency Fund.

"Little did we know at the time we set it up that we could use this same network to communicate urgent information about the pending pandemic", said Dafina Gercheva, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) resident representative in Ukraine since 2019.

Piggybacking on HOUSES' network of 24 coordinators, 344 local authorities and nearly 4,000 homeowners' associations, and working with World Health Organization (WHO), UNDP produced more than 100,000 posters detailed information about the new coronavirus, how to avoid contracting it and how to protect families.

Going a step further, many of the homeowners' associations came up with creative ways to sanitize buildings and footwear, support the elderly and sew protection masks and suits for doctors, medical professionals and vulnerable neighbours, UNDP said.

One community made 1,300 masks and 76 suites in the space of a month.

The HOUSES programme, which continues through September 2020, is supported by €4 million in European Union funding.

In its latest country-by-country situation report on Monday, the WHO reported 15,648 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine and 408 deaths. UNDP said that the number of fatalities is relatively low for a larger European country. The UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that in eastern Ukraine - gripped by the conflict between Government forces and most pro-Russia separatists since 2014 - there were 142 confirmed cases in Government-controlled areas and 416 in non-Government-controlled areas.

The contact line between the two areas has been closed since 21 March as part of a national COVID-19 lockdown, with almost no one – including humanitarian personnel – able to cross over.

"This is having an impact on, for example, vulnerable elderly people living in non-Government-controlled areas who are unable to access services, pensions and other social benefits in the Government-controlled part," OCHA said in a briefing note.

Some 325 humanitarian exemptions have been made, however, between 21 March and the end of April, the Office said, adding that humanitarian agencies are still operating on both sides of the contact line, targeting 2 million people with existing stockpiles.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Videos

Latest News

WBTC to run skeleton bus service for frontline workers, returnees

West Bengal Transport Corporation WBTC has said that it shall run from Wednesday a skeleton bus service for emergency purposes to be used by frontline workers and for returnees, amidst the lockdown.In view of the prevalent situation due to ...

Seven new coronavirus cases in mainland China on May 12, up from one a day earlier

China reported seven new coronavirus infections on the mainland on May 12, versus one a day earlier, the national health authority said on Wednesday, with six local cases in northeastern Jilin province and one imported case in Shanghai.Jili...

NFL-YouTube star Logan Thirtyacre pays $800K for dinner with Brady

YouTube star Logan Thirtyacre has won a coronavirus charity auction that includes dinner with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after he laid down a 800,000 bid. The 25-year-old Thirtyacre, who has amassed a fortune on his puppet s...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. government officials worry about return of dual citizens if Mexico's pandemic worsens

U.S. government officials are concerned that dual U.S.-Mexico citizens may flee to the United States if the coronavirus outbreak in Mexico gets worse, putting more stress on U.S. hospitals, especially near the border, three officials famili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020