86,000 persons registered with OOAT centres for de-addiction in April: Capt Amarinder Singh
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that 86,000 drug-dependent persons have registered with Out-Patient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) Centres in the state for de-addiction in April 2020.ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 13-05-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 11:48 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that 86,000 drug-dependent persons have registered with Out-Patient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) Centres in the state for de-addiction in April 2020.
The Chief Minister further said that to date five lakh patients have been treated at the OOAT centres.
"Last month over 86,000 drug-dependent persons have registered themselves with our OOAT clinics for treatment & de-addiction and till date, more than 5 lakh patients have been treated. Despite the challenge of #COVID19, we will continue with our efforts to weed out drugs from Punjab," he tweeted. (ANI)
