Karnataka report 26 new coronavirus cases, state count reaches 951

26 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Karnataka between Tuesday 5 pm and Wednesday 12 pm, informed the state Health Department. The total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 951, it added.

Out of the total cases in the state, 442 have been discharged and 32 deaths have been reported so far. Meanwhile, at least 74,281 coronavirus cases have been reported across the country, including 47,480 active cases, 24,385 cured/discharged and 2,415 deaths. (ANI)