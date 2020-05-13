Left Menu
Development News Edition

R5 billion funds provided to assist municipalities in responding to COVID-19

The support will assist municipalities to provide additional access to basic services for vulnerable communities during the lockdown and to sanitize public transport facilities as the economy undergoes a phased re-opening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 13-05-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 14:19 IST
R5 billion funds provided to assist municipalities in responding to COVID-19
“National Treasury has granted approvals that funds transferred to municipalities but not contractually committed can be reallocated to be used to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” it said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The national government has made available more than R5 billion in support to municipalities to assist them in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2019/20 municipal financial year.

The support will assist municipalities to provide additional access to basic services for vulnerable communities during the lockdown and to sanitize public transport facilities as the economy undergoes a phased re-opening.

"The largest amounts have been made available through the reallocation of conditional grant funds already allocated to municipalities in 2019/20. While the 2019/20 national and provincial financial years ended on 31 March 2020, the municipal financial year runs until 30 June 2020," said Treasury in a statement on Tuesday.

This said Treasury, means that grant funds transferred from the national government before the end of March 2020, still have another three months to be spent by municipalities.

"National Treasury has granted approvals that funds transferred to municipalities but not contractually committed can be reallocated to be used to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic," it said.

These reallocations approved in terms of section 20(6) of the Division of Revenue Act, 2019, include:

· R2.4 billion in Urban Settlements Development Grant allocations to metropolitan municipalities. These funds will be used for providing water and sanitation, mainly in under-serviced informal settlements and to cover the increased costs of more frequent waste management and other services.

· R1.5 billion in Municipal Infrastructure Grant allocations can be reallocated for the provision of water and sanitation, including where urgent maintenance is needed to restore the functionality of water infrastructure.

· R970 million in Public Transport Network Grant allocations may be reallocated, mainly for sanitisation of public transport facilities.

· R306 million in the indirect Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant was reallocated at the end of the 2019/20 national financial year and transferred to Rand Water to fund the roll-out of water tanks to supply communities without reliable access to water services.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Drinking sugary drinks daily may be linked to higher risk of cardiovascular disease in women: Study

For women who have got a sweet tooth for sugar drinks, a new California based research suggests that drinking one or more sugary beverages a day has been associated with a nearly 20 greater likelihood of females having a cardiovascular dise...

Portugal's Airbnb owners resist push to low-rent housing

As reservation calendars at Portugals 90,000 holiday homes were wiped clean amid the coronavirus outbreak, councils in its biggest cities swooped in with offers to rent up to 2,000 properties to sublet as low-cost housing. But owners are re...

Budgetary restrictions give faith to Angola’s commitment to supporting OPEC

Angolas minister of finance H.E Vera Daves signed on April 22nd a ministerial order suspending the implementation of all contracts signed under the Public Investment Programme whose source of funding has not yet been definitively secured. T...

Canada-U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21- Globe and Mail

The Canada-U.S. border is expected to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported on Wednesday. Canada and the United States had agreed on April 18 to extend border restrictions for another 30 da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020