COVID-19: Farmers in UP's Moradabad move towards cultivating medicinal plants

Amid the pandemic, farmers in the Moradabad area are cultivating medicinal plants, aromatic plants and herbs in order to boost earning and livelihood. Harjit Singh, Additional Statistics Officer, Horticulture Department Moradabad said that in the Moradabad district, medicinal plants are being grown in close to 123 hectares of land.

When asked about why there has been an increase in the cultivation of medicinal crops, he said: "Ever since the Government of India and the Ayush Ministry said that incorporating the medicinal plants in the diet helps in boosting immunity, there have many queries about people wanting to grow these plants." "Ashwagandha can be beneficial in boosting immunity that can help in fighting coronavirus. Government and various companies are working on it. Plants will be ready for market by June," Sambhav Jain, a farmer said while speaking to ANI.

"Tulsi, ashwagandha, satavar, and aloe-vera are being grown. With the production of these plants increasing, the number of queries regarding these crops is also increasing," he said. Many farmers have also expressed their interest in growing these. "We have received many queries asking what is the method involved in growing these crops and where can the seeds be purchased. We are trying to address all issues. The government has also provided 30 percent subsidy on medicinal plants," Singh said. (ANI)