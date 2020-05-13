Oman to cut 2020 govt, armed forces budget by further 5%- state news agency

Oman to cut 2020 govt, armed forces budget by further 5%- state news agencyReuters | Muscat | Updated: 13-05-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 14:55 IST
Oman will cut the budgets of government bodies and the armed forces by a further 5% this year, as part of measures to offset the impact of falls in oil prices, the state news agency cited a finance ministry statement as saying on Wednesday.
The budgets had already been cut by 5% in mid-April in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
