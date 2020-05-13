Left Menu
German govt to relax border controls from Saturday - media reports

13-05-2020
The German government will from Saturday relax border controls introduced to slow the spread of the coronavirus, media including broadcaster n-tv and Focus magazine reported on Wednesday.

Focus cited German news agency DPA as saying that the Interior Ministry was aiming to completely lift border controls introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic on June 15.

The German Interior Ministry was not immediately available to comment.

