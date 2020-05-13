Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Outstanding' Indian-origin woman doctor dies in UK after long battle with COVID19

PTI | London | Updated: 13-05-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 15:09 IST
'Outstanding' Indian-origin woman doctor dies in UK after long battle with COVID19

An "outstanding" Indian-origin woman doctor has died in the north-east of England after a long battle with the deadly coronavirus. Dr Poornima Nair, a 55-year-old Keralite from Delhi worked at the Station View Medical Centre in Bishop Auckland in County Durham of England. She died at the University Hospital of North Tees Hospital at Stockton-on-Tees after a long battle with COVID-19. Nair is believed to be the tenth General Practitioner (GP) to die on the frontlines of the UK’s medical community fighting the coronavirus. The highly contagious infection has claimed the lives of over 32,000 people in the country. “The practice is very sorry to announce to our patients the death of our much loved and valued colleague and friend Dr Poornima Nair,” the medical centre said in a message.

“Dr Nair passed away after a prolonged COVID-19 illness, which she fought with her great strength of character. We are all devastated and upset by this tragic news and hope you will join with us in our thoughts and prayers,” it said. Tributes have been pouring in for the doctor on social media from friends, colleagues and others known to the general practitioner (GP).

She had been on ventilator support for a few days before she succumbed to the disease this week. “Dr Nair was a well-known and extremely valued member of our community, serving as a doctor at Station View Medical Centre. She will be heavily missed by all that knew her, and my thoughts and prayers go out to her friends, family, and colleagues at this sad time,” the local Bishop Auckland MP, Dehenna Davison, said in a Facebook post.

One of Nair’s many patients thanked her for saving her mother’s life. She wrote: "Rest in Peace Dr Nair. Absolutely outstanding doctor. Saved my mum's life 10 years ago without doubt, after undiagnosed life-threatening illness.

"Our whole family will always be grateful to you for ensuring my mom saw the rest of her life. I’m so sad yours has been cut short. Sending all our love to your family and work colleagues who will no doubt be missing you already." A former colleague added: “It's so sad to hear such sad news. I worked alongside Dr Nair for over seven years at Station View. “This is devastating news. My thoughts go out to all of her family, friends and colleagues.” PTI AK AMS AKJ AMS

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Budgetary restrictions give faith to Angola’s commitment to supporting OPEC

Angolas minister of finance H.E Vera Daves signed on April 22nd a ministerial order suspending the implementation of all contracts signed under the Public Investment Programme whose source of funding has not yet been definitively secured. T...

Counterfeit masks reaching frontline health workers in US

On a day when COVID-19 cases soared, healthcare supplies were scarce and an anguished doctor warned he was being sent to war without bullets, a cargo plane landed at the Los Angeles International Airport, supposedly loaded with the ammo doc...

Drinking sugary drinks daily may be linked to higher risk of cardiovascular disease in women: Study

For women who have got a sweet tooth for sugar drinks, a new California based research suggests that drinking one or more sugary beverages a day has been associated with a nearly 20 greater likelihood of females having a cardiovascular dise...

Portugal's Airbnb owners resist push to low-rent housing

As reservation calendars at Portugals 90,000 holiday homes were wiped clean amid the coronavirus outbreak, councils in its biggest cities swooped in with offers to rent up to 2,000 properties to sublet as low-cost housing. But owners are re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020