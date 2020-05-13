Canada-U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21- Globe and Mail

The Canada-U.S. border is expected to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported on Wednesday. Canada and the United States had agreed on April 18 to extend border restrictions for another 30 days.

Canada asked for a 30-day roll-over and it is almost certain that Washington will agree to the proposal, the Globe and Mail said https://tgam.ca/2T0zwkl, citing sources.