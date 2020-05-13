No immediate plans to return to strict social distancing rules in S Korea: Minister

South Korea has no immediate plans to return to strict social distancing rules after a spike in cases. Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip told reporters the government needs more time to analyse details of recent outbreaks before determining whether to change the guidelines. Daily cases had dropped into single digits before spiking to around 30 each day recently. Nightclubs in a Seoul entertainment district were linked to many of the new infections. Clubs in the Seoul area closed again after the outbreak, and the reopening of schools has been delayed. South Korea's 26 new cases reported on Wednesday by the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention brought the national tally to 10,962 with 259 deaths.