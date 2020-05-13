Left Menu
Poland to reopen restaurants and hairdressers on May 18

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 13-05-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 16:36 IST
Poland to reopen restaurants and hairdressers on May 18
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Poland will reopen restaurants and hairdressers on May 18 as it begins easing coronavirus-linked restrictions, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

"At least to some extent we have contained the epidemic, therefore we can gradually unfreeze the economy," Morawiecki told a news conference, a day after Poland saw its largest spike in coronavirus cases in a single day.

Morawiecki also said that schools would partially reopen to provide daycare for children in the first three years of primary school.

