Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada-U.S. border travel limits to remain through June -report

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:04 IST
Canada-U.S. border travel limits to remain through June -report
Representative Image Image Credit: Sotryblocks

The Canada-U.S. border is expected to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21 amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Canada and the United States had agreed on April 18 to extend border restrictions for another 30 days as cases of the disease continue to rise in both nations and leaders weigh how and when to allow all businesses to reopen. Canada asked for a 30-day extension and it is almost certain that Washington will agree to the proposal, the Globe and Mail said https://tgam.ca/2T0zwkl, citing sources familiar with bilateral talks.

Representatives for the State Department could not be immediately reached for comment on the report. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada was "looking at stronger measures" to ensure the virus was not being spread by people crossing the long border with the United States but gave no details.

While the northern U.S. border remains restricted, officials had allowed trade-related travel to continue.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Announces Successful Conclusion of Cohort I of Prarambh, India's First LegalTech Incubator

LegalTech startups JRTC Intern, Leegality, and LegalMind products, developed under mentorship of CAM Partners and International experts mentor, find excellent industry responseMumbai New Delhi, India NewsVoirOn April 30th, Cyril Amarchand ...

Golf-Park is proud to see South Korea lead the way in resumption of sport

With golf finally resuming when South Korea hosts the Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association KLPGA Championship, world number three Park Sung-Hyun says she feels a sense of pride that her country is leading the way in a return for sport...

HC moved for reopening wholesale food grain shops in Koyambedu market

The Madras High Court on Wednesday issued notice to authorities concerned on a petition seeking to reopen wholesale foodgrain shops located in the Koyambedu market complex here, which was shut after it emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot. Justice...

Air India partly seals its Centaur Hotel for sanitisation after crew member tests COVID-positive

The ground floor of Air Indias Centaur Hotel was sealed for two days on Wednesday for sanitisation after a crew member tested at the temporary facility was found positive for COVID-19, senior airline officials said. Amid the coronavirus-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020