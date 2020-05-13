COVID-19 death toll rises to 106 in Delhi; total cases close to 8K

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the national capital has gone up to 106, after 20 deaths which took place in April and May were reported on Wednesday, authorities said. The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi climbed to 7,998 after 359 fresh cases were reported. In a bulletin issued on Wednesday, the Delhi health department said the 20 deaths reported, took place in April and May as per case sheets received from hospitals, and audited by the COVID-19 death committee.

However, it also carried a footnote, saying certain figures mentioned in the bulletin were subject to change on receipt of additional information. In the first week of May, the city also recorded its largest single-day spike of 448 new COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, the total number of cases stood at 7,639 with 86 deaths. With 20 more fatalities, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has risen to 106.

Of the total deaths till date, 86 took place at various COVID-19 dedicated hospitals, with RML Hospital accounting for 41 of these fatalities, the maximum among the dedicated hospitals, according to the bulletin, which added that the others took place at other hospitals. The deaths recorded till date at other COVID-19 dedicated facilities are -- LNJP Hospital (19), Apollo Hospital (8), Sir Ganga Ram Kolmet Hospital (5), Max Hospital, Saket (5), Safdarjung Hospital (4), AIIMS (Delhi & Jhajjhar) (2) and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (2), the bulletin said.

Of the total number of deceased patients, 58 were aged 60 and above, accounting for over 54 per cent of the fatalities here. Twenty-eight of them were aged between 50-59 years and 20 were less than 50 years, the bulletin said.

Facing criticism for "under reporting" COVID-19 deaths, the Delhi government on Sunday had issued standard operating procedure (SOP) for hospitals and other health facilities in the city on reporting fatalities due to coronavirus. Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev had issued an order along with the SOP under which all COVID-19 hospitals and other facilities will e-mail a 'death report' to the government by 5 PM everyday.

As many as 2,858 patients have recovered so far, while there are 5,034 active cases, the Delhi health department said. A total of 1,13,345 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted till date, it said.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 1,113, it said. According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, out of the total 7,998 cases recorded so far, at least 1,634 are admitted at various hospitals like LNJP Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) and AIIMS Jhajjhar, adding that 114 of them are in ICU and 14 on ventilators. The number of containment zones in Delhi has been reduced to 81.