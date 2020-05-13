Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 death toll rises to 106 in Delhi; total cases close to 8K

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:07 IST
COVID-19 death toll rises to 106 in Delhi; total cases close to 8K

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the national capital has gone up to 106, after 20 deaths which took place in April and May were reported on Wednesday, authorities said. The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi climbed to 7,998 after 359 fresh cases were reported. In a bulletin issued on Wednesday, the Delhi health department said the 20 deaths reported, took place in April and May as per case sheets received from hospitals, and audited by the COVID-19 death committee.

However, it also carried a footnote, saying certain figures mentioned in the bulletin were subject to change on receipt of additional information. In the first week of May, the city also recorded its largest single-day spike of 448 new COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, the total number of cases stood at 7,639 with 86 deaths. With 20 more fatalities, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has risen to 106.

Of the total deaths till date, 86 took place at various COVID-19 dedicated hospitals, with RML Hospital accounting for 41 of these fatalities, the maximum among the dedicated hospitals, according to the bulletin, which added that the others took place at other hospitals. The deaths recorded till date at other COVID-19 dedicated facilities are -- LNJP Hospital (19), Apollo Hospital (8), Sir Ganga Ram Kolmet Hospital (5), Max Hospital, Saket (5), Safdarjung Hospital (4), AIIMS (Delhi & Jhajjhar) (2) and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (2), the bulletin said.

Of the total number of deceased patients, 58 were aged 60 and above, accounting for over 54 per cent of the fatalities here. Twenty-eight of them were aged between 50-59 years and 20 were less than 50 years, the bulletin said.

Facing criticism for "under reporting" COVID-19 deaths, the Delhi government on Sunday had issued standard operating procedure (SOP) for hospitals and other health facilities in the city on reporting fatalities due to coronavirus. Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev had issued an order along with the SOP under which all COVID-19 hospitals and other facilities will e-mail a 'death report' to the government by 5 PM everyday.

As many as 2,858 patients have recovered so far, while there are 5,034 active cases, the Delhi health department said. A total of 1,13,345 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted till date, it said.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 1,113, it said. According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, out of the total 7,998 cases recorded so far, at least 1,634 are admitted at various hospitals like LNJP Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) and AIIMS Jhajjhar, adding that 114 of them are in ICU and 14 on ventilators.  The number of containment zones in Delhi has been reduced to 81.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine passes banking bill needed for $5 bln IMF aid deal

Ukraines parliament passed a banking reform bill on Wednesday, paving the way for a 5 billion aid deal with the International Monetary Fund which Kyiv says is needed to stave off default as the coronavirus pandemic drives the country into r...

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Announces Successful Conclusion of Cohort I of Prarambh, India's First LegalTech Incubator

LegalTech startups JRTC Intern, Leegality, and LegalMind products, developed under mentorship of CAM Partners and International experts mentor, find excellent industry responseMumbai New Delhi, India NewsVoirOn April 30th, Cyril Amarchand ...

Golf-Park is proud to see South Korea lead the way in resumption of sport

With golf finally resuming when South Korea hosts the Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association KLPGA Championship, world number three Park Sung-Hyun says she feels a sense of pride that her country is leading the way in a return for sport...

HC moved for reopening wholesale food grain shops in Koyambedu market

The Madras High Court on Wednesday issued notice to authorities concerned on a petition seeking to reopen wholesale foodgrain shops located in the Koyambedu market complex here, which was shut after it emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot. Justice...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020