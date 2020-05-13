Left Menu
Merkel wants to improve ties with Russia despite hacking

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:13 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she would continue efforts to improve ties with Russia despite hacking attacks which do not make that any easier, adding she took such issues very seriously.

"I will strive for good relations with Russia because I think there is every reason to continue our diplomatic efforts but it doesn't make it easier," Merkel told the Bundestag lower hose of parliament when asked about a report about a hack.

Der Spiegel magazine reported last week that Russia's GRU military intelligence service appeared to have got hold of many emails from Merkel's constituency office in a 2015 hack attack on Germany's parliament. Moscow has denied previous allegations of hacking abroad.

