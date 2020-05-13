Left Menu
Airlines need to lower carbon emissions when flights resume - UK PM Johnson

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:21 IST
Airlines need to lower carbon emissions when flights resume - UK PM Johnson

Airlines must take steps to keep carbon emissions down when flights resume so that the lower levels recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic can be entrenched, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. "Inadvertently, the planet this year will (have) greatly reduced its CO2 emissions ... we need to entrench those gains," Johnson told parliament.

"I don't want to see us going back to an era of the same type of emissions as we've had in the past. Aviation like every other sector must keep its carbon lower." He did not directly answer a question about whether airlines seeking financial support from the government would be required to meet specific climate goals in return for help.

