Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh: COVID-19 patient recovers in Raipur; 4 cases left

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:41 IST
C'garh: COVID-19 patient recovers in Raipur; 4 cases left

A 27-year-old COVID-19 patient was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, following recovery, a health official here said. With this, the count of people who have recovered from the infection has gone up to 55 in the state, which only has four active cases left, the official said.

"A COVID-19 patient from Kabirdham district was discharged after his two consecutive tests came out negative for the infection. He has been asked to remain in quarantine for the next 14 days," a public relations officer of the AIIMS told PTI. At present, there are four active patients undergoing treatment in AIIMS and all are in stable condition, he added.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 59; New cases 0; Deaths 0; Discharged 55; Active cases 4; People tested so far 27,339..

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Out-of-work Thai chefs cook for others made jobless by virus crisis

Professional chefs on Wednesday started cooking up around 40,000 lunches in Thailands capital for communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Chef Hugs, a local charity, hired 200 chefs and dozens of taxi drivers, many of whom are cur...

Kerala hikes liquor prices by 10-35 pc amid lockdown

The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to increase the sales tax on liquor. The proposed increase is 10 per cent on beer and wine and 35 per cent on all other categories of liquor. The government will recommend the Governor to ...

PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on May 13, Wednesday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis:

PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on May 13, Wednesday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis 1.CG-CM-INTERVIEW -- DEL16 New Delhi Lending a strong voice of support to...

Gujarat: Migrants block highway in Kutch, pelt stones

Desperate to travel to their home states amidst the coronavirus-induced lockdown, hundreds of migrant workers on Wednesday blocked a main highway passing through Gandhidham town in Gujarats Kutch district and pelted some vehicles with stone...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020