Tesla can prepare to reopen U.S. plant in California as early as next week

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 18:28 IST
Tesla can prepare to reopen U.S. plant in California as early as next week
Tesla Inc can take additional steps ahead of a potential reopening of its California assembly plant as soon as Monday after Chief Executive Elon Musk had vowed to defy authorities and won the backing of President Donald Trump, officials said.

In a tweet posted around midnight, Alameda County said that following talks with Tesla it agreed that the electric carmaker can take steps "in preparation for possible reopening as soon as next week."

Tesla did not immediately comment Wednesday but around the same time the county issued its statement, Musk tweeted: "Life should be lived."

