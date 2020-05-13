Left Menu
6 new cases push Gautam Buddh Nagar's COVID-19 tally to 236

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 18:40 IST
Six more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the total number of cases to 236 in the district, officials said on Wednesday. Also, two patients were discharged from hospital after successful treatment for COVID-19, leaving 90 active cases, the officials said. Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western UP has recorded three deaths due to coronavirus so far, according to officials. "Total 167 reports have been received in the last 24 hours, of which six were positive and the rest negative for COVID-19. The number of confirmed cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar now stands at 236," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Among the new patients are a 51-year-old man from Sector 5, a 22-year-old man from Sector 22, a 24-year-old man from Sector 8, a 34-year-old man from Sector 66 and a 34-year-old woman from Sector 76 -- all in Noida, the officer said. A 30-year-old resident of Jewar in Greater Noida has also tested positive for the infection, he added. On the brighter side, two male patients, aged 25 and 42, were discharged from the Sharda Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility, after treatment, Dohare said in a statement "So far, 143 of the 236 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 90 active cases in the district," the surveillance officer said.

The recovery rate of patients is 60.59 per cent, according to official statistics. According to officials, so far 4,376 samples have been collected for COVID-19 test in the district, while 501 people are currently under institutional quarantine. So far, three men, two of them aged 60 and one 62, have died in Gautam Buddh Nagar due to coronavirus, as per the officials.

