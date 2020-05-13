Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada, U.S. appear likely to extend travel restrictions until June 21 - Canadian sources

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 18:41 IST
Canada, U.S. appear likely to extend travel restrictions until June 21 - Canadian sources

Canada and the United States appear likely to extend a ban on non-essential travel until June 21 amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, two Canadian government sources said on Wednesday.

Canada and the United States had agreed on April 18 to extend border restrictions until May 21 as cases of the disease continue to rise in both nations. Canada is now pressing for the measures to stay in place for another month. "It's too early to lift the restrictions, so we're working toward an extension," said one Canadian source, describing the talks with Washington as positive. A second source said the discussions had been collaborative.

The sources requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation. News of the Canadian request for a 30-say extension was first reported by the Globe and Mail newspaper. Representatives for the State Department could not be immediately reached for comment on the report.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada was "looking at stronger measures" to ensure the virus was not being spread by people crossing the long border with the United States, but gave no details.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Centre’s COVID-19 economic package has nothing for poor, hungry migrant workers: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said the Centres COVID-19 economic stimulus package had nothing for lakhs of poor and hungry migrant workers who have been walking to their homes, and expressed disappointment with the finan...

41 pc of Shramik spl trains originated in Gujarat: official

262 Shramik special trains had ferried 3.34 lakh migrant workers to their native states from Gujarat as of Tuesday night, a government official said. Another 56,800 migrants were set to leave by Wednesday night, said Ashwani Kumar, secretar...

Out-of-work Thai chefs cook for others made jobless by virus crisis

Professional chefs on Wednesday started cooking up around 40,000 lunches in Thailands capital for communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Chef Hugs, a local charity, hired 200 chefs and dozens of taxi drivers, many of whom are cur...

Kerala hikes liquor prices by 10-35 pc amid lockdown

The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to increase the sales tax on liquor. The proposed increase is 10 per cent on beer and wine and 35 per cent on all other categories of liquor. The government will recommend the Governor to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020