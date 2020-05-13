Left Menu
Development News Edition

Out-of-work Thai chefs cook for others made jobless by virus crisis

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 13-05-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 19:07 IST
Out-of-work Thai chefs cook for others made jobless by virus crisis

Professional chefs on Wednesday started cooking up around 40,000 lunches in Thailand's capital for communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Chef Hugs, a local charity, hired 200 chefs and dozens of taxi drivers, many of whom are currently living on very little income, for the 10-day project. Some of the chefs are from renowned restaurants across the city.

"I'm a cook and I don't have work now. I'm in trouble, but I know there are people who are far worse off, so I want to do this for them," said Thanyalak Suttama, preparing trays of ground meat. All chefs involved in the project are receiving 400 baht ($12) a day, while taxi drivers are earning 300 baht ($9) for transporting the food to 50 low-income communities across Bangkok. Around 4,000 meals are being made each day.

Thailand on Wednesday reported no new daily COVID-19 cases for the first time in two months as the government considered easing more restrictions on businesses. (Editing by Janet Lawrence)

TRENDING

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Tunisia relaxes coronavirus curfew hours

Tunisia will reduce the hours of its nightly curfew imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus from Wednesday, state news agency TAP reported citing President Kais Saied.The curfew will now be in place from 11pm to 5am local time, instea...

Over 300 lawmakers worldwide urge IMF, World Bank to cancel poor countries' debt

Over 300 lawmakers from around the world on Wednesday urged the International Monetary Fund and World Bank to cancel the debt of the poorest countries in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and to boost funding to avert a global economic ...

New refugees struggle to find footing during pandemic

Afghan refugee Mahmood Amiri arrived in the United States more than a month ago, but his children are still waiting for their first day at school. They have yet to go to a mosque to meet other Muslim families. And Amiri is itching to get a ...

Sample testing for COVID-19 at Tanda's RPGMC to increase to 300 a day from Thursday: Kangra DC

The Kangra district administration said 188 people have arrived on Wednesday in the first special train to Una in the state from Bengaluru Karnataka and all returnees were placed in institutional quarantine for 28 days at Dehra, Jwalaji and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020