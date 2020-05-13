Man who returned from Iran tests COVID-19 positive in Ladakh, total cases 42

Man who returned from Iran tests COVID-19 positive in Ladakh, total cases 42PTI | Leh | Updated: 13-05-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 19:18 IST
A man who returned from Iran tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory to 42, officials said on Wednesday. Of the total, half of the patients in the region have already recovered while the condition of the remaining 21 active cases is stable, the officials said. "One sample report of an Iran returnee from Leh district tested positive for COVID-19," a health department official said
He said with this, the total number of active cases in Leh has risen to 19, while two other active cases are from Kargil district. Meanwhile, the official said a baby was born through normal delivery at the Chiktan Community Health Centre. The woman was from a containment zone. "Both mother and baby are in good health condition," he said.
