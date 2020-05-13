Left Menu
COVID-19 positive woman gives birth to twins in Odisha

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 13-05-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 19:39 IST
Berhampur (Odisha), May 13 (PT) A 32-year-old woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Surat, delivered twins - a boy and a girl at a government hospital here on Wednesday. While the boy died because of low birth weight, the condition of the mother and the baby girl is stable, superintendent of the MKCG Medical College and Hospital S K Mishra said.

The woman, who had returned to Odisha's Ganjam district from Gujarat recently, gave birth to the babies about two months ahead of her term, he said. It was a normal delivery, after which the woman and her baby were kept in separate cabins away from other patients, Mishra said.

Since the woman was already infected with coronavirus, she will be shifted to a COVID-19 hospital at Sitalapalli while her baby will be kept in a separate facility. The baby will be tested for coronavirus about a week later, Mishra said.

The woman was admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital on May 9 after she returned from Surat with her husband. She was shifted to a COVID-19 hospital on May 10 after test results showed that she was infected by coronavirus, officials said.

The woman was again admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday morning when she complained of labour pain..

