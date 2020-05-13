Soccer-Union coach Fischer leaves team camp ahead of Bayern game

Union Berlin will finish preparing for their Bundesliga season restart at home to leaders Bayern Munich on Sunday without head coach Urs Fischer after he unexpectedly left the team camp on Wednesday, the club said. The Swiss had to leave the team hotel in Lower Saxony for personal reasons, Union said in a statement, adding that his assistant would oversee training.

The Bundesliga this weekend becomes the first major sports league to return to action amid the coronavirus pandemic following a suspension of play of more than two months. "The reasons (for his departure) are purely private and have nothing to do with any corona infection or the quarantine guidelines for the restart of the Bundesliga," Union said.

The club added that the latest batch of testing of players and staff returned no positive cases. "Training will be taken over for the coming days by assistant coaches Markus Hoffmann and Sebastian Boenig."

It was still unclear when Fischer would be returning to the bench as all league teams have to remain in complete isolation for seven days before the restart to the campaign. This is part of a set of health and safety measures for the safe resumption of the Bundesliga.

Promoted Union are in 11th place on 30 points, eight points above the relegation playoff spot, and on track to stay up.