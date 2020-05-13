UAE to review government structure, size in post-coronavirus strategy - statement

The United Arab Emirates will review the structure and size of its government as part of its strategy for dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the country's vice president said on Wednesday.

"We may merge ministries and alter bodies. We will make changes. We need a more agile, flexible and speedy government," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who is also the ruler of regional tourism and business hub Dubai, said on Twitter, reporting the outcome of government meetings held Wednesday. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Catherine Evans)