Travel restrictions at U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico likely to be extended - U.S. official

Travel restrictions at U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico likely to be extended - U.S. officialReuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 20:23 IST
Travel restrictions at the U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico due to the novel coronavirus pandemic will likely be extended, a U.S. official told Reuters on Wednesday.
The restrictions, which temporarily bar non-essential travel to limit the spread of the virus, initially went into effect in March and are set to expire by May 21. A Mexican government source said on Tuesday that officials were still discussing the issue, but that an extension for a limited period seemed likely.