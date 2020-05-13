Left Menu
37 new COVID-19 cases in J-K, tally reaches 971

37 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 971, said the UT Administration.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-05-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 21:33 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

37 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 971, said the UT Administration. Among all the positive cases reported, Kashmir has reported 874 cases while Jammu has recorded 97 cases.

At present, there are 494 active cases in the UT, while 466 people have recovered from the infection. According to the bulletin, a total of 11 people have succumbed to the infection.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India reached 74,281 on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The tally is inclusive of 47,480 active cases, 24,385 cured/discharged patients and 2,415 deaths due to the infection. (ANI)

