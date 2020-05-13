Aurangabad COVID-19 case count 687; death toll 19

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district has risen to 687 with 24 more people testing positive for coronavirus while the count of fatalities went up to 19 with four more deaths on Wednesday, a Health official said. While a 59-year-old man succumbed to the viral infection in evening, the test reports of two women who died on Tuesday came positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day, he said.

One of these women was suffering from diabetes and hypothyroidism, he said, adding that a third woman who also succumbed to the infection had no comorbidities. So far, a total of 210 patients were discharged from hospitals in the district after recovery, he added.