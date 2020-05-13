Uzbekistan to renew domestic flights, trains

Uzbekistan will renew flights between the capital Tashkent and some remote provinces as well as train links connecting it to nearby cities as it eases confinement measures, the government said on Wednesday. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who ordered the moves at a government meeting, did not provide an exact time frame for them but instructed officials to work out the details.

He also ordered the cabinet to allow various service providers to reopen in "green" and "yellow" zones - parts of the country that have reported low or medium rates of new cases as opposed to "red" zones. The former Soviet republic of 34 million people has confirmed 2,596 COVID-19 cases with 11 deaths, and 2,055 people have recovered from the disease.