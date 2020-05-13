Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uzbekistan to renew domestic flights, trains

Reuters | Tashkent | Updated: 13-05-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 21:57 IST
Uzbekistan to renew domestic flights, trains

Uzbekistan will renew flights between the capital Tashkent and some remote provinces as well as train links connecting it to nearby cities as it eases confinement measures, the government said on Wednesday. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who ordered the moves at a government meeting, did not provide an exact time frame for them but instructed officials to work out the details.

He also ordered the cabinet to allow various service providers to reopen in "green" and "yellow" zones - parts of the country that have reported low or medium rates of new cases as opposed to "red" zones. The former Soviet republic of 34 million people has confirmed 2,596 COVID-19 cases with 11 deaths, and 2,055 people have recovered from the disease.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

"This virus may never go away," WHO says

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 could become endemic like HIV, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, warning against any attempt to predict how long it would keep circulating and calling for a massive effort to counter it. I...

FIFA U-17 Women's WC postponement won't affect preparation of team: AIFF president Praful Patel

The All India Football Federation AIFF President Praful Patel on Wednesday said that the postponement of the FIFA U-17 Womens World Cup wont affect the preparation of the team. Patel chaired the AIFFs Executive Committee Meeting held via vi...

Truck drivers being screened in Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti as they deliver supplies amid lockdown

Two doctors and local volunteers have been deputed at check post in Lahaul-Spiti district to screen the drivers and sanitise vehicles every day as truck drivers drive through snow-clad Rohtang Pass to deliver goods of daily usage to far-flu...

Germany charges man with spying for Indian intelligence

German prosecutors have charged an Indian man with spying on the Sikh community and Kashmir activists in Germany for his countrys intelligence service for more than two years. The federal prosecutors office said Wednesday that espionage cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020