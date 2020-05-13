Seven new suspected coronavirus cases emerge in Goa

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Wednesday evening that seven samples tested positive for coronavirus in the coastal state during rapid testing, but confirmation of results was awaited. Goa has been declared as a Green Zone by the Union government as there was not a single active COVID-19 active case since May 1.

"Seven new #COVID19 cases have been reported positive via the TrueNat testing done at Ponda Sub District Hospital. The tests have been further sent to the virology lab at GMC (Goa Medical College) for confirmation, results are awaited," the minister tweeted.

A state government officer said that five members of a family who had arrived from Kolhapur district of Maharashtra and their driver tested positive in rapid testing, while another suspected patient was a truck driver who came to Goa with a consignment of essential goods. On May 1, Goa was declared as Green Zone after all the seven patients which were detected in the state recovered.

The state government had allowed resumption of most of the economic activities including industries. Reacting to the development, Aam Admi Party (AAP) said that Goa's COVID-19 reality must come to light.

AAP Goa General Secretary Pradeep Padgaonkar said the party was demanding a joint press conference by the chief minister and the health minister. "Chief minister Pramod Sawant's media briefings were not convincing as he was reportedly relying too much on his inept administration with his cabinet engaged in a war of trading charges of corruption," he said.