Teleradiology to be functional in Malegaon hospitals: Tope

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 13-05-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 23:18 IST
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that teleradiology system will be made operational in the hospitals in Malegaon town in Nashik district in the next couple of days. Malegaon has emerged as one of the COVID-19 hotspots in Nashik, where 582 coronavirus positive cases have been reported till now. The virus has so far claimed 31 lives in Malegaon, out of the 33 in the district.

"People in Malegaon have been affected by the coronavirus disease on a large scale. To prevent the spread of the disease further, health services will be combined with technology. Teleradiology system will be made operational in hospitals in Malegaon in the next two days," Tope said. He was speaking during a meeting in Malegaon to take a review of the coronavirus situation there. State agriculture minister Dada Bhuse, Malegaon Mayor Tahera Sheikh, MLA Mufti Mohammed Isamil, district collector Suraj Mandhare, divisional commissioner Rajaram Mane and others were present.

"X-ray is the most important test for pneumonia and other diseases, including COVID-19. The X-ray report will go to expert doctors through teleradiology and the direction of the right treatment will be decided. It will increase the speed of the diagnosis and treatment," he said. In addition to this, telemedicine facility will also be made available in Nashik. All this will provide relief to COVID-19 and non-COVID patients, Tope added.

Considering the need of increasing the number of COVID-dedicated centres in Malegaon, micro planning has been done. "Oxygen line has been provided at Haj House and advanced health facilities have been made available in MSG College. Preference will be given to increase the number of hospitals and the process to provide doctors, nursing staff and other necessary things for it has been completed," he said.

Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune will provide test results of 300 swabs within 24 hours, he said. "A new lab, which will give 450 test reports everyday will start operations with full capacity in next two days in Dhule. This will solve the issue of delay in getting test results," the minister said.

He reiterated that action should be initiated against officials and employees who have been appointed for COVID-19 but have not joined the work..

