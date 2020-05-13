200 forgotten, unused beds found in civic hospital's godown

As hospitals are having a hard time coping with influx of coronavirus patients, health officials have stumbled upon over two hundred unused beds lying in a godown at the civic-run Naidu hospital here. Officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation's health department discovered the beds in the godown at the backside of the hospital when the were checking if the place could be converted into a quarantine facility for new patients.

"It seems that the beds were purchased by the PMC a few years ago but could not be used and went unnoticed over the years," said commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad. It was a lucky discovery as efforts are on to enhance medical facilities across the city hospitals, he said.

"The beds are unused and in good condition and we can send them to the hospitals where there is a shortage," he added..