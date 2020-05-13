Rajasthan social justice minister hospitalised: Sources

Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanwar Lal Meghwal suffered a paralysis attack on Wednesday and was admitted to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital here, official sources said. Seventy-one-year-old Meghwal felt dizziness following which he was taken to a private hospital from where he was referred to the SMS Hospital.

Sources in the hospital said that the right side of his body was paralysed. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot spoke to Meghwal's family and gave necessary directions to doctors for the treatment of the minister.

"Much concerned about the health of my ministerial colleague, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal ji who has been admitted to SMS Hospital. I wish him speedy recovery and pray for his good health and long life," Gehlot tweeted. Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Transport Minister Pratap Singh reached the hospital to enquire about the Meghwal's health..