Disney suspends new cruises through July 27 during coronavirus outbreak

Disney suspends new cruises through July 27 during coronavirus outbreakReuters | Updated: 14-05-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 00:43 IST
Walt Disney Co announced on Wednesday it has suspended all new departures on its Disney Cruise Line through July 27 as the coronavirus outbreak continues.
On its website, the company said guests currently booked on affected cruises will be offered either a credit to be used for a future sailing within 15 months of their original sail date or a full refund. As a result of the "No Sail Order" issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cruises in the United States are banned until July 24.
On a May 5 conference call to discuss the company's second-quarter results, Chief Executive Officer Robert Chapek said the cruise ship business will probably be the last of its travel-oriented businesses to reopen. Disney reopened its Shanghai Disneyland theme park on May 11 but has not yet set a reopening date for U.S. properties Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
