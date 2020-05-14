Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-No training until May 25, English Football League tells clubs

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-05-2020 02:25 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 01:16 IST
Soccer-No training until May 25, English Football League tells clubs

Clubs in the second to fourth tiers of English soccer should not return to training before May 25 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the English Football League (EFL) said on Wednesday. The body, which governs the Championship, League One, and League Two, met on Wednesday to address financial and operational matters resulting from COVID-19, adding that "the consequences of the pandemic will not be rectified simply by a return to play behind closed doors."

"Until all outstanding matters are concluded, including finalizing a comprehensive testing program on matchdays and non-matchdays, the EFL Board has informed its Clubs that a return to training should not take place until 25 May at the earliest," it said in a statement. "While there is much debate and discussion taking place publicly and privately regarding what should, or could, happen next, the EFL will continue to undertake consultation with our members before the next steps are determined."

The novel coronavirus brought professional football across the country to a halt early in March, throwing the calendar into chaos and inflicting heavy financial losses on many clubs. The EFL acknowledged action was needed to deal with the impact of the pandemic, which has also led to a year-long postponement of the Euro 2020 tournament and the Olympic Games.

"Current attention is clearly on the immediate next steps, but the long-term impact on the League and its Clubs remains as stark as previously outlined, and solutions are still required to fill the financial hole left by the crisis," the statement added. "In addition, the EFL is mindful of the pressing need for clarity in a number of areas, including the practicalities and timeframes of Clubs being able to facilitate a return to training."

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit down 4 pc to Rs 1,952 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Trump to tap ex-Glaxo exec, U.S. general for coronavirus vaccine effort

President Donald Trump is expected to tap a former GlaxoSmithKline executive and a U.S. general to spearhead the governments effort at developing a coronavirus vaccine on an accelerated schedule, officially called Operation Warp Speed, an a...

UN forecasts pandemic to shrink world economy by 3.2%

The United Nations forecast Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic will shrink the world economy by 3.2 per cent this year, the sharpest contraction since the Great Depression in the 1930s. The U.N.s mid-year report said the impact of the cor...

Reprogrammed skin cells inserted in brain help Parkinson's patient regain function -study

Skin cells reprogrammed to produce the neurotransmitter dopamine and inserted deep into the brain of a 69-year-old man with Parkinsons disease have allowed him to tie his shoes again and resume swimming and biking, researchers reported in T...

U.S. governors call for less partisanship, more aid to fight pandemic

Governors from both major political parties on Wednesday urged lawmakers in Washington, D.C., to cast aside partisanship and deliver relief to U.S. cities and states facing economic ruin as they fight what they called a red, white and blue ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020