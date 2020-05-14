Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drugmaker Roche in talks with UK govt to roll out coronavirus antibody test kits

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2020 04:39 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 04:39 IST
Drugmaker Roche in talks with UK govt to roll out coronavirus antibody test kits

Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said on Wednesday it was in talks with the UK government to roll out its coronavirus antibody test kits in the country after Public Health England (PHE) found them reliable. PHE, which conducted an independent evaluation of Roche's antibody test last week, said it found Roche's assay has a specificity of 100%.

"This is a very positive development because such a highly specific anti-body test is a very reliable marker of past infection," UK's coronavirus testing programme coordinator John Newton said. "This in turn may indicate some immunity to future infection although the extent to which the presence of anti-bodies indicates immunity remains unclear," Newton added.

The findings from government's public health agency comes as England began easing its coronavirus lockdown, with people in manufacturing and certain other sectors being asked to return to work if they could not work from home. Roche said in a statement late Wednesday it is in talks with National Health Service and the UK government about a phased roll-out of antibody test kits as soon as possible. The company added it will be able to provide hundreds of thousands of antibody test kits to the UK per week.

The Telegraph, which first reported the findings, stated that the government is in negotiations with Roche to buy millions of kits. UK's Department of Health and Social Care was not immediately available for a Reuters request for comment.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock had earlier said the government was in discussions with the Swiss drugmaker over antibody testing. Earlier this month, Roche's antibody test won emergency approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Unlike tests to diagnose diseases, antibody tests show who has been infected and recovered.

As of Wednesday, UK recorded 33,186 deaths from COVID-19, the country worst-hit by the respiratory disease in Europe.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit down 4 pc to Rs 1,952 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Trump presses for schools to reopen, makes dig at Fauci

President Donald Trump called on governors across the nation Wednesday to work to reopen schools in their states, pointedly taking issue with Dr Anthony Faucis caution against moving too quickly in sending students back to class. The presid...

Digital lifeline for women running Asia's small businesses

By Beh Lih Yi KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When the coronavirus stopped her husband working, Nguyen Thi Bich Ngocs small business of selling cosmetics from home became the main income for this Vietnamese family of four....

Treasury's Mnuchin says U.S. will slowly reopen economy

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday the economy will be reopened slowly but he cautioned that waiting too long risked severe economic damage.Were going to slowly open the economy, Mnuchin told Fox News in an interview. ...

Mexico's Los Cabos to begin re-opening tourist resorts in June

The Mexican tourist hotspot Los Cabos will begin re-opening in June, the local tourism board said on Wednesday, part of a plan for bringing the beach resort, located at the southern tip of Mexicos Baja California Peninsula, back to life aft...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020