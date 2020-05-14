66 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 4,394

66 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 4,394, according to the state Health Department on Thursday.

The tally is inclusive of 1,697 patients who are active coronavirus patients while 2,575 patients have recovered from the infection, read the bulletin.

With one new death due to COVID-19 reported, the death toll in the state stands at 122. (ANI)