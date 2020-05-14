Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungary flags some easing of virus restrictions in Budapest next week

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 14-05-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 14:54 IST
Hungary flags some easing of virus restrictions in Budapest next week

Hungary's government is considering some easing of restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus in Budapest from next week due to a decline in the number of infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

Gergely Gulyas told an online press briefing that the easing measures, which he did not specify, would take effect from Monday after discussions with the mayor of Budapest. Hotels outside the capital would be allowed to reopen from next week, he said.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Sainz to succeed Vettel at Ferrari as Ricciardo heads to McLaren

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz will replace four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari next season, while Daniel Ricciardo has signed a multi-year deal with McLaren from 2021. Sainz, 25, will leave McLaren following the 2...

13 fresh COVID-19 cases in UP, tally rises to 3,789

With 31 fresh infections, the number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 3,789 on Thursday, officials here said. There are 1,730 active cases in the state, while 1,973 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, Pri...

Toshiba Group firms, employees contribute about Rs 1.95 cr to support fight against COVID-19

Toshiba Group firms and its employees contributed about Rs 1.95 crore to support fight against the coronavirus pandemic. A total of approximately Rs 1.95 crore have been donated...during this period, the contributions include voluntary sala...

Cop dies of COVID-19; sixth death in Mumbai police force

A 45-year-old police naik, whohad tested positive for COVID-19, succumbed to the infectionin neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Thursday, an official saidThe deceased policeman was posted at Shivajinagarpolice station and was undergoing treatment ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020